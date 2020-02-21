Three held on cheating charge

The Payyannur police on Friday arrested three persons for allegedly cheating a youth after promising him job at the Kannur airport. Sub Inspector Sreejith Koderi said all the three accused — C. Priyadarshan, 29, Anoop Kumar, 33, and V.V Chandran, 55, of Trikaripur in Kasaragod — were arrested based on a complaint filed by 26-year-old Rahul, a resident of Karivellur-Peralam grama panchayat. The accused made the youth believe that they had links with the office secretary of a Minister in the State.