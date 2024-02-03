Three held on charge of producing fake documents

February 03, 2024 12:04 am | Updated 12:04 am IST - KASARAGOD

The Bedakam police have arrested three persons for their alleged involvement in the production of counterfeit passports, documents, and certificates for individuals planning to travel abroad.

The arrested are M.A. Ahmad Abrar, 26, M.A. Sabith, 25, and Muhammad Safwan, 25. Ahmad Abrar, reportedly working with a Korean car company, was also involved in recruiting individuals for jobs in Korea.

The police also recovered three fake passports, seals, and tools used for the alleged fabrication of documents. They said the gang charged exorbitant fee for fake certificates, passports, medical documents, and bank statements for individuals aspiring to travel abroad.

