GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three held on charge of producing fake documents

February 03, 2024 12:04 am | Updated 12:04 am IST - KASARAGOD

The Hindu Bureau

The Bedakam police have arrested three persons for their alleged involvement in the production of counterfeit passports, documents, and certificates for individuals planning to travel abroad.

The arrested are M.A. Ahmad Abrar, 26, M.A. Sabith, 25, and Muhammad Safwan, 25. Ahmad Abrar, reportedly working with a Korean car company, was also involved in recruiting individuals for jobs in Korea.

The police also recovered three fake passports, seals, and tools used for the alleged fabrication of documents. They said the gang charged exorbitant fee for fake certificates, passports, medical documents, and bank statements for individuals aspiring to travel abroad.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.