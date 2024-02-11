ADVERTISEMENT

Three held on charge of murder in Thiruvananthapuram

February 11, 2024 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Malayinkeezhu police arrested three persons in connection with the death of a youth near Peyad on Saturday midnight.

The police identified the deceased as Sarath, 24, of Karingottukonam. The police apprehended the accused, Arun, Anish, and Solomon, for the murder.

According to the police, the accused engaged in an altercation with Rajesh, who hails from the same locality, in connection with a temple festival held some weeks ago. While the gang led by Arun manhandled Rajesh, the latter’s cousin Sarath and some other relatives including one Akhilesh rushed to his defence.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused persons broke a beer bottle and allegedly stabbed Sarath in his stomach and Akhilesh in his chest. While Sarath died on the spot, Akhilesh’s condition remains critical at the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US