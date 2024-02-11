GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three held on charge of murder in Thiruvananthapuram

February 11, 2024 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Malayinkeezhu police arrested three persons in connection with the death of a youth near Peyad on Saturday midnight.

The police identified the deceased as Sarath, 24, of Karingottukonam. The police apprehended the accused, Arun, Anish, and Solomon, for the murder.

According to the police, the accused engaged in an altercation with Rajesh, who hails from the same locality, in connection with a temple festival held some weeks ago. While the gang led by Arun manhandled Rajesh, the latter’s cousin Sarath and some other relatives including one Akhilesh rushed to his defence.

The accused persons broke a beer bottle and allegedly stabbed Sarath in his stomach and Akhilesh in his chest. While Sarath died on the spot, Akhilesh’s condition remains critical at the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital.

