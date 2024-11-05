Three held on charge of attacking police team and forcibly freeing detainee

KOCHI

The Kochi City police have arrested three persons on charge of attacking a team from the Mattancherry police and obstructing them from discharging their duties.

The arrested are Ameer Suhail, 24, Arafath, 22, and Sanovar, 22. They were reportedly part of a 12-member gang. The alleged incident took place near Kalvathy bridge on the Fort Kochi-Mattancherry border last Saturday around 11.45 p.m.

The police team had gone to the spot following an alert that a few foreign women were allegedly being heckled. The accused were reportedly found on the bridge, and when the police asked them what they were up to, they allegedly behaved in a rude manner with the cops, hurled verbal abuses, and even attacked them. When the police detained one of the accused and led him to their vehicle, the other accused allegedly ganged up on the police and hurled stones at the cops and forcibly freed the detainee.

Subsequently, the police registered a case against 12 persons. The arrested were found to be accused in cases including under the NDPS Act registered by the Mattancherry and Fort Kochi police. The police have intensified patrol along the Fort Kochi-Mattancherry border areas.

