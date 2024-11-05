GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three held on charge of attacking police team and forcibly freeing detainee

Published - November 05, 2024 12:25 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

KOCHI

The Kochi City police have arrested three persons on charge of attacking a team from the Mattancherry police and obstructing them from discharging their duties.

The arrested are Ameer Suhail, 24, Arafath, 22, and Sanovar, 22. They were reportedly part of a 12-member gang. The alleged incident took place near Kalvathy bridge on the Fort Kochi-Mattancherry border last Saturday around 11.45 p.m.

The police team had gone to the spot following an alert that a few foreign women were allegedly being heckled. The accused were reportedly found on the bridge, and when the police asked them what they were up to, they allegedly behaved in a rude manner with the cops, hurled verbal abuses, and even attacked them. When the police detained one of the accused and led him to their vehicle, the other accused allegedly ganged up on the police and hurled stones at the cops and forcibly freed the detainee.

Subsequently, the police registered a case against 12 persons. The arrested were found to be accused in cases including under the NDPS Act registered by the Mattancherry and Fort Kochi police. The police have intensified patrol along the Fort Kochi-Mattancherry border areas.

Published - November 05, 2024 12:25 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.