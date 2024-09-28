ADVERTISEMENT

Three held in Varkala with MDMA

Published - September 28, 2024 07:34 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Varkala police arrested three youths with alleged possession of 2.6 kg of MDMA on Saturday. The gang is suspected to have been peddling narcotic substances among youths and tourists in the tourist hotspot.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused trio has been identified as Abdullah, 28, of Vettoor, Vishnu Priyan, 35, of Chilakkoor, and Afsal, 27, of Decent Mukku in Kallambalam. Acting on a tip-off, the Varkala police, with support from the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force of Thiruvananthapuram Rural Police, swooped down on the gang.

Abdullah was apprehended first from the Goods Shed Road, near Varkala Railway Station, purportedly with 1.9 grams of MDMA in his possession. Following his arrest, the police also raided Vishnu Priyan’s home, where they seized an additional 0.7 grams of the contraband. Afsal was also found at the location. While the suspects claim to work in the film industry, the police are yet to verify this information.

The youths have been remanded to judicial custody after being produced at the court.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US