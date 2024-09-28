GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three held in Varkala with MDMA

Published - September 28, 2024 07:34 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Varkala police arrested three youths with alleged possession of 2.6 kg of MDMA on Saturday. The gang is suspected to have been peddling narcotic substances among youths and tourists in the tourist hotspot.

The accused trio has been identified as Abdullah, 28, of Vettoor, Vishnu Priyan, 35, of Chilakkoor, and Afsal, 27, of Decent Mukku in Kallambalam. Acting on a tip-off, the Varkala police, with support from the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force of Thiruvananthapuram Rural Police, swooped down on the gang.

Abdullah was apprehended first from the Goods Shed Road, near Varkala Railway Station, purportedly with 1.9 grams of MDMA in his possession. Following his arrest, the police also raided Vishnu Priyan’s home, where they seized an additional 0.7 grams of the contraband. Afsal was also found at the location. While the suspects claim to work in the film industry, the police are yet to verify this information.

The youths have been remanded to judicial custody after being produced at the court.

