Three held in gold snatching case

Kozhikode

31 December 2021 22:32 IST

The Kasaba police on Friday arrested three persons suspected of having involvement in a major gold snatching case in the city.

The accused- T.K. Padmesh, 40, N. Mohammed Sharooq, 34, Niyakath-were nabbed after a three-month-long investigation into the incident. According to police sources, the three were part of an eight-member gang that snatched gold ornaments weighing 1.2 kg on September 20.

Advertising

Advertising