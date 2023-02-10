HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three held in cheating case

February 10, 2023 11:42 pm | Updated 11:42 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Karamana police on Friday arrested three persons for allegedly defrauding a youth of ₹7 lakh after promising to give him foreign currency in return for the cash.

The police identified the accused as Labilu, 27, and Asanur Rahman, 32, of Kolkata, and Raju Sheikh, 36, of New Delhi. They have been accused of duping Karamana native Sreerag, who they purportedly convinced to provide UAE dirhams worth ₹11 lakh in exchange for a payment of ₹7 lakh.

While the complainant paid the agreed amount on Thursday, he was given a bag containing blank paper wads in return. The trio was nabbed from an accommodation facility for migrant workers near Chala.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.