Three held in cheating case

February 10, 2023 11:42 pm | Updated 11:42 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Karamana police on Friday arrested three persons for allegedly defrauding a youth of ₹7 lakh after promising to give him foreign currency in return for the cash.

The police identified the accused as Labilu, 27, and Asanur Rahman, 32, of Kolkata, and Raju Sheikh, 36, of New Delhi. They have been accused of duping Karamana native Sreerag, who they purportedly convinced to provide UAE dirhams worth ₹11 lakh in exchange for a payment of ₹7 lakh.

While the complainant paid the agreed amount on Thursday, he was given a bag containing blank paper wads in return. The trio was nabbed from an accommodation facility for migrant workers near Chala.