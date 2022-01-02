Three held for theft

Thiruvananthapuram

02 January 2022 00:14 IST

The police have arrested three persons on the charge of theft of construction material for the elevated highway at Kazhakuttam.

They were identified as Pradeep, 39, of Karyavattom, Maniyan, alias Njandu, 42, of Menamkulam, and Subair, alias Kundru, 44, of Kazhakuttam.

It was on Tuesday that the accused stole iron brackets stored between the pillars of the elevated highway under construction opposite the Kazhakuttam police station. The police who registered a case on a complaint from the manager of the construction firm inspected local CCTV camera visuals and identified the accused, District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram City) G. Sparjan Kumar said.

A team led by Kazhakuttam Station House Officer Praveen J.S. arrested the accused, who were in hiding, on the basis of secret information received by Kazhakuttam Cyber City Assistant Commissioner of Police Hari C.S.