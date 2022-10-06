Three held for stealing service pistol in Alappuzha

The accused stole the bag containing the weapon as police personnel were taking an accused to the district jail in a private bus

The Hindu Bureau ALAPPUZHA
October 06, 2022 20:42 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Alappuzha South police on Thursday arrested three people, including a woman, for stealing a bag containing a pistol belonging to a policeman.

According to officials, the accused lifted the bag containing a service revolver and some documents while police personnel from the A.R. Camp, Alappuzha were taking an accused in a case to the district jail after presenting in a local court here in a private bus.

After examining CCTV footage, the police identified the gang and nabbed its members from Alappuzha beach. The pistol was recovered from a bag in the possession of Sandhya.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The arrested have been identified as Antony, 21, of Vaduthala, Ernakulam, Yadhu Krishnan, 20, of Thirumala Ward, Alappuzha and Sandhya, 35, of Punnapra, Alappuzha.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app