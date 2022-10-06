Kerala

Three held for stealing service pistol in Alappuzha

The Alappuzha South police on Thursday arrested three people, including a woman, for stealing a bag containing a pistol belonging to a policeman.

According to officials, the accused lifted the bag containing a service revolver and some documents while police personnel from the A.R. Camp, Alappuzha were taking an accused in a case to the district jail after presenting in a local court here in a private bus.

After examining CCTV footage, the police identified the gang and nabbed its members from Alappuzha beach. The pistol was recovered from a bag in the possession of Sandhya.

The arrested have been identified as Antony, 21, of Vaduthala, Ernakulam, Yadhu Krishnan, 20, of Thirumala Ward, Alappuzha and Sandhya, 35, of Punnapra, Alappuzha.


