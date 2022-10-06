Three held for stealing service pistol in Alappuzha

October 06, 2022

The accused stole the bag containing the weapon as police personnel were taking an accused to the district jail in a private bus

The Alappuzha South police on Thursday arrested three people, including a woman, for stealing a bag containing a pistol belonging to a policeman. According to officials, the accused lifted the bag containing a service revolver and some documents while police personnel from the A.R. Camp, Alappuzha were taking an accused in a case to the district jail after presenting in a local court here in a private bus. After examining CCTV footage, the police identified the gang and nabbed its members from Alappuzha beach. The pistol was recovered from a bag in the possession of Sandhya. The arrested have been identified as Antony, 21, of Vaduthala, Ernakulam, Yadhu Krishnan, 20, of Thirumala Ward, Alappuzha and Sandhya, 35, of Punnapra, Alappuzha.



