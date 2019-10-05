Three held for possessing restricted capsules

Three people were arrested on charge of possessing Spasmo Proxyvon plus capsule and unaccountable money to the tune of ₹1 crore from Navodaya hills near Panur on Friday morning.
The arrested are Najeeb, 35, and A.P. Sachin, 29, natives of Thalassery, and M.K. Sumesh, 41, of Eranhipalam in Kozhikode district.
The capsules are used as pain killers and have restricted supply, the police said. The team led by Circle Inspector Sreejith intercepted the car in which the trio was travelling. Cash in the denomination of ₹2,000 and ₹500 was found beneath the backseat of the car.
A case was registered, and all the three will be produced in the Special Court (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act) at Vadakara. The money recovered will be handed over to the Enforcement wing, the police said.
