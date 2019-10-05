Kerala

Three held for possessing restricted capsules

more-in

Three people were arrested on charge of possessing Spasmo Proxyvon plus capsule and unaccountable money to the tune of ₹1 crore from Navodaya hills near Panur on Friday morning.

The arrested are Najeeb, 35, and A.P. Sachin, 29, natives of Thalassery, and M.K. Sumesh, 41, of Eranhipalam in Kozhikode district.

The capsules are used as pain killers and have restricted supply, the police said. The team led by Circle Inspector Sreejith intercepted the car in which the trio was travelling. Cash in the denomination of ₹2,000 and ₹500 was found beneath the backseat of the car.

A case was registered, and all the three will be produced in the Special Court (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act) at Vadakara. The money recovered will be handed over to the Enforcement wing, the police said.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Kerala
crime, law and justice
narcotics & drug trafficking
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 5, 2019 6:00:31 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/three-held-for-possessing-restricted-capsules/article29599168.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY