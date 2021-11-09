Three held for poaching deer

Three persons were arrested on Tuesday on the charge of poaching deer by using dogs at Panayambam under the Kurichiyad forest range of the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary.

The accused have been identified as Jijo George, 32, Sathyan, 31, and Sudheesh, 29, all from Panayambam.

Jijo George was arrested while he was transporting venison in a car.

Later, the Forest officials seized the remains of the carcass of a spotted deer from the houses of Sathyan and Sudheesh on the fringes of the sanctuary.

They were charged under various sections of the Wildlife Protection Act and Kerala Forest Act, sanctuary sources said.