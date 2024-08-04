GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three held for kidnapping minor girl

Published - August 04, 2024 06:59 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The police have arrested three persons for kidnapping a minor girl from Mannancherry in Alappuzha.

The arrested have been identified as Aravind of Thiruvananthapuram, Chandralal of Pathanamthitta, and Jithu of Thiruvananthapuram. The alleged incident occurred on July 29. The investigation was launched based on a complaint received at the Mannancherry police station. A police team led by Mararikulam circle inspector A.V. Biju rescued the girl and apprehended the suspects from Adoor in Pathanamthitta. The arrested were produced before a local court and remanded in judicial custody.

