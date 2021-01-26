Three held for abuse, burglary

Incident at Maruthoorkadavu on January 21 night

The Fort police have arrested three history-sheeters for allegedly sexually abusing a woman and robbing her of her belongings after barging into her house.

The police nabbed Vinod, alias Punchiri Vinod, 38, of Nedumcaud, and Hemanth, alias Kichu, 27, and Vidhyan, alias Dhanesh, 34, both of Malayinkeezhu, in a joint operation with the Cantonment police.

The gang allegedly broke into the victim’s house at Maruthoorkadavu on January 21 night. The victim is a friend of Hemanth’s wife. After burgling the house, they purportedly sexually abused her and recorded the act to prevent her from reporting the incident to the police.

Hemanth is an accused in 10 cases. The others too have pending cases against them.