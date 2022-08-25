Three held for abducting woman, looting in Kerala

Staff Reporter THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
August 25, 2022 21:09 IST

The Thiruvananthapuram Rural police have arrested three people in connection with the alleged abduction and looting of a woman near Pallichal a month ago.

The accused, Anshad, 28, and Ramesan, 45, of Komalapuram in Alappuzha, and Bijeesh, 44, of Nilgiris in Tamil Nadu have been apprehended in connection with the alleged abduction of Padmakumari Amma, 52, of Pallichal from Mottamoodu. After stealing nearly 40 sovereigns of gold from her, the gang abandoned the victim at Kapikkad near Kattakada.

The accused have been involved in various other crimes, including those relating to child abuse, the police said.

