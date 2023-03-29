HamberMenu
Three held for abducting and robbing jeweller

March 29, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

Police here arrested one more person in connection with robbing a jeweller of 75 gold sovereigns. The jeweller was abducted while travelling in a bus at Meenakshipuram on Sunday, and robbed of 75 gold sovereigns.

A special police team investigating the case arrested Ajit Thanneerpanthal, 29, on Wednesday. Athimani Sreejith alias Vella, 28, and Baveer Noorani, 31, were already arrested in connection with the case.

The robbery took place on Sunday at Suryapara, Meenakshipuram. The jeweller from Puthukode, Thrissur, was abducted after the culprits blocked his bus with a car.

He was returning from Madukkarai after taking his jewellery to show to another private jeweller there. The robbers left him at a deserted place after taking the jewellery from him.

The police said that there were more culprits involved in the case.

