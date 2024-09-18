Three girls missing from Nirbhaya centre in Kerala’s Palakkad

Three girls have been reported missing from the government shelter home named Nirbhaya Home in Palakkad district of Kerala since Monday (September 16, 2024) night. The police started a search for the girls after the Nirbhaya Home officials filed a complaint.

The police said two of the girls were 17 years old and the other 14 years old. They reportedly escaped from the shelter home by evading the security guard. One of them is a survivor in a POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) case, said the police.

A few months ago, 19 girls had escaped from the Nirbhaya centre. However, the police traced them within five hours and brought them back to the centre.

The police said they were examining surveillance camera footages to trace the girls.

