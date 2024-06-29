GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three get hearing through bone bridge implant surgery in Kozhikode

Published - June 29, 2024 08:56 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of ENT of Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode became the first to successfully carry out a BCI 602 bone bridge surgery on three people on the same day.

The bone conduction implants were surgically placed on a 20-year-old woman and an 8-year-old girl from Kozhikode as well as a 23-year-old man from Wayanad. Each of the implants costs around ₹6 lakh. They were provided free of cost to the beneficiaries under the Assistance to Disabled Persons for purchasing, fitting of aids, appliances (ADIP) scheme.

The BCI 602 bone bridge implant is based on active amplification technology that overcomes any defect to the outer lobe and middle lobe of the ear. The implants were carried out on persons who were deaf by birth, says a press release.

