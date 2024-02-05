GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three generators shut at Moolamattom power plant

February 05, 2024 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Electricity Board continued its efforts to complete the repair of three generators of the Moolamattam power plant after they developed complaints and had to be temporarily shutdown. There are six generators at the power plant.

Sources said the ‘number three’ generator developed technical issues last Friday. The ‘number one’ generator had already been shifted for repairs after developing complaints. However, this did not impact power generation at the Idukki hydroelectric project.

“The rotor connecting the limb of the number one generator was gutted on December 18. We need to purchase spare parts to resume the functioning of the generator, and it will take over a month,” said the source.

“Power generation was suspended following a leak in the intake valve of the ‘number six’ generator in the last week of December. The repairs of number three and six generators are ongoing, and we expect to resume power generation on Wednesday and Friday,“ said the source.

“The power generation at Moolamattom power plant is at a low-level now as the KSEB keeps maximum storage in Idukki to manage the power demands during March and April.”

The power generation on Sunday was 1.19 million units (mu). The water level in the Idukki reservoir on Monday was 2,362.18 ft, 56% of the total storage capacity, as against 2,364.26 ft the same day last year.

