Three from Wayanad test positive

Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the State from Wayanad on Wednesday, taking the total case tally to 502.

All three cases are contacts of a truck driver, who had tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 virus after his recent visit to Chennai. Those affected are his mother, wife and the son of his lorry cleaner.

Of the 502 who have so far tested positive in the State, only 37 persons are currently undergoing treatment in hospitals. A total of 21,342 persons are under surveillance, of whom, 308 are in isolation wards in hospitals and the rest in home quarantine.

Kerala has tested 33,800 samples so far, of which, 33,265 have returned a negative result. About 1,024 samples were tested on Tuesday.

There are no COVID-19 patients in four districts in the Sate. Kannur has 18, Kottayam 6, Wayanad 4, Kollam and Kasaragod 3 each, while Pathanamthitta, Idukki, and Palakkad have one case each.