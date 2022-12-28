ADVERTISEMENT

Three from Parappanangadi held in sexual assault case

December 28, 2022 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - Kozhikode

The accused took the differently abled woman to places in Malappuram, Kozhikode and allegedly assaulted her

The Hindu Bureau

The Perambra police have arrested three persons in connection with the sexual assault of a differently abled woman from Perambra at Parappanangadi in Malappuram.

The arrested are Putharikkal Thayyil Muneer, Pallikkal Prajeesh, and Aleekkanakath Saheer, all natives of Parappanangadi. The woman had lost her way and reached the Parappanangadi railway station around a week ago. Muneer and Prajeesh reportedly took her to places in Malappuram and Kozhikode and allegedly assaulted her. Saheer also assaulted her after promising to help her reach home.

The woman later managed to catch a train and reached Kasaragod. The police found her in a disturbed state and an inquiry that followed revealed the sequence of events. A medical check-up also confirmed that she had been assaulted.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US