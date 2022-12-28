HamberMenu
Three from Parappanangadi held in sexual assault case

The accused took the differently abled woman to places in Malappuram, Kozhikode and allegedly assaulted her

December 28, 2022 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Perambra police have arrested three persons in connection with the sexual assault of a differently abled woman from Perambra at Parappanangadi in Malappuram.

The arrested are Putharikkal Thayyil Muneer, Pallikkal Prajeesh, and Aleekkanakath Saheer, all natives of Parappanangadi. The woman had lost her way and reached the Parappanangadi railway station around a week ago. Muneer and Prajeesh reportedly took her to places in Malappuram and Kozhikode and allegedly assaulted her. Saheer also assaulted her after promising to help her reach home.

The woman later managed to catch a train and reached Kasaragod. The police found her in a disturbed state and an inquiry that followed revealed the sequence of events. A medical check-up also confirmed that she had been assaulted.

