Three from capital found dead at hotel in Thekkady

Three members of a family were found dead in a hotel at Thekkady on Sunday. The deceased were identified as Thiruvananthapuram Azhoor residents Karikkatuviala Pramod Prakashan, 41, wife Jeeva, 39, and his mother Shobana.

The Kumily police said that the family was staying at the hotel for the past two months. On Sunday noon the hotel owner Anish noticed that the room was locked from inside.

The hotel staff found that two of them hanging inside the room.

The police broke open the door. Prakashan and Shobana were found hanging and the body of Jeeva was lying on the bed. The police also found two cars which were used by the family in front of the hotel.

The police are not ruling out murder and an inquiry was started in this direction. The forensic and fingerprint experts reached the spot and inspected the place.

The bodies were shifted to Kottayam Medical College for post-mortem examination,

“Pramod was engaged in real estate business and the family had reached Kumily for the purpose,” the police said..

The police said that the cause of the death could be ascertained only after the post-mortem report.