Three fresh cases in Malappuram

Three more fresh COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Malappuram district on Thursday, taking the total number to eight. The new cases were from Kanmanam near Kalpakanchery, Pullara near Tirur, and Ayanikkad near Wandoor.

The 36-year-old man from Wandoor reached Thiruvananthapuram on Air India flight AI 968 from Dubai via Sharjah on March 22 morning. He is currently in isolation at the Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram.

The 49-year-old man from Kanmanam reached Karipur airport from Dubai on Etihad flight at 8 am on March 22. He was taken to Government Medical College, Manjeri, in an ambulance. After examination, he reached home in an autorickshaw. He was in home quarantine. He was shifted to isolation ward at Manjeri on March 25.

The 39-year-old man from Pullara returned from Dubai on March 22. He reached Bangalore airport on Emirates flight EK 564. He reached Kerala border in a Tempo Traveller, and later shifted to Government Hospital at Thalassery in an ambulance.

He was in home quarantine for two days. He was shifted to Government Medical College, Manjeri, on Thursday. The District Collector warned that all those who travelled on their flights should go into self-quarantine.

As many as 11,235 people are in quarantine in Malappuram district. When 75 of them are in isolation wards in different hospitals, the others are in home quarantine.

As many as 58 cases were registered in Malappuram on Thursday for violating the restrictions and spreading false news. District Police Chief U. Abdul Kareem said the total number of cases had risen to 102.

In Palakkad district, three cases were reported in the last three days. As many as 5,915 persons are in quarantine in Palakkad district. When 5,873 of them are in home quarantine, 28 are in District Hospital, Palakkad, 12 in Government Taluk Hospital, Ottapalam, and six in Taluk Hospital, Mannarkkad. Only three of the 245 samples sent for testing at the National Institute of Virology at Pune were tested positive in Palakkad district.

The police registered 41 cases and arrested 37 people for violating the ban orders at different parts of Palakkad on Thursday. The police also seized 34 vehicles.

As many as 104 community kitchens were opened under the banner of the Kudumbashree at different places in Malappuram district. They will provide food for all emergency personnel on duty during the lockdown period, including staff at control rooms, collectorate, District Medical Office, banks and other important government offices. Malappuram District Collector Jafer Malik said on Thursday that the community kitchen would provide food to all in need of food. He said none would have to starve in COVID-19 times.