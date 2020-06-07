Kerala

Three fresh cases in Kottayam, total touches 32

Three more persons, who returned to Kottayam from outside Kerala, tested positive for COVID 19 here on Sunday, taking the total number of active cases in the district to 32.

According to officials with the District Health Department, a 34-year-old Payippad native who landed from Muscat on May 30, has been tested positive for the disease. Earlier last week, his wife too was tested positive for the virus infection and has been admitted to the Government Medical College in Kottayam.

The other two positive cases were identified as a 31-year-old native of Changanassery, who returned from Mumbai by train on May 26 and a 24-year-old woman from Kangazha, who flew in from Maharashtra the next day. Meanwhile, a 29-year-old woman who was undergoing treatment at the GMC here has recovered from the disease. With this, the total number of recovery cases in the district has touched 37.

