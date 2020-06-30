Three fresh cases in district today

The district on Tuesday reported three fresh cases of COVID-19 even as six persons who recovered from the infection were discharged from the hospitals.
The persons who tested positive were identified as a 36- year-old Thellakom native and a 49-year-old Uzhavoor native, who landed from Saudi Arabia on June 19, and a 49-year-old Thellakom native who came from Muscat.
Those who recovered from the disease were identified as a 60-year –old woman of Mutholi, her 37-year old son, and six-year-old grandson, a 31-year-old woman from Erumeli, a 38-year-old Thellakom native, and a 46-year-old woman from Muttuchira.
As many as 109 persons from the district are currently undergoing treatment for the virus infection in different hospitals. At the same time, 110 persons have recovered from the infection so far.
Meanwhile, Health officials are yet to identify any fresh local transmission cases from the Pallikkathodu panchayat, where a six-member family tested positive last week.
