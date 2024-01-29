GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three found guilty in Poopara gang rape case

January 29, 2024 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

The Devikulam Fast Track Special Court (POCSO) on Monday found three men guilty in the Poopara gang rape case. The accused are Tamil Nadu residents Sugand (20) and Sivakumar (21) and Poopara resident Syam (21). Judge P.A. Sirajudeen will deliver the punishment on Tuesday.

As per the case, the incident occurred on May 29, 2022, when a 15-year-old girl hailing from West Bengal reached a tea plantation with her male friend who is a Madhya Pradesh native. Her friend bought liquor from Poopara, and they together reached the plantation in an autorickshaw. A six-member gang, including two minors, who had reached the spot attacked and chased the girl’s friend away. Then they dragged the girl to a secluded area and raped her.

The court observed that the accused had committed a grievous crime, said special public prosecutor (SPP) Smiju K. Das. “There are six accused including two minors in the case. The fourth accused was given the benefit of the doubt and was acquitted by the court. It observed that the fourth accused was not directly involved in the case. The two minor accused will undergo a trial before the Juvenile Justice Board in Thodupuzha,” said Mr Das.

“The Santhanpara police registered the case and former Munnar Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) K.R. Manoj led the probe. The prosecution submitted 24 witnesses and 43 documents before the case. Though the semen sample recovered from the accused was not enough in quantity for the DNA test, the medical report and other evidence confirmed the gang rape,” said Mr. Das.

