Three fishers drown in sea

Three fishermen lost their lives after their boat capsized in strong winds in the sea off Anchuthengu in the district on Wednesday.
The deceased were identified as Thankachan, 52, Alex, 45, and Augustine, 34. All three men hail from Anchuthengu and were part of a six-member crew in the boat. Three others, Stephen, Biju and Raju, were picked up by the crew of another boat.
The incident occurred around Wednesday noon. The fishermen, who had set out from Anchuthengu in the morning, were on their way back when the boat capsized, caught in a sudden gust.
Rough seas were forecast since September 6 when a low pressure area had formed in the Arabian Sea. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had warned fishermen not to venture out to sea, as squally weather was expected along Kerala, Karnataka and Lakshadweep coasts.
The mishap occurred some five to six kilometres off the Anchuthengu coast. The bodies of all three men were recovered and shifted to the Taluk Hospital at Anchuthengu.
On September 6, two fishermen from the district had a close call when they fell overboard from their boat near the Vizhinjam harbour. The men were rescued by the crew of another fishing boat.
Strong winds with speeds touching 45 to 55 kmph are expected along the Kerala, Karnataka and Lakshadweep coasts till Friday. The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has also issued a high wave alert for the Kerala coast, which is valid till Thursday night.
