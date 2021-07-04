Kerala

Three fishermen go missing near Nellikkunnu

Three fishermen have gone missing after their boat capsized at Nellikkunnu in Kasaragod on Sunday morning.

There were seven fishermen on board, and four of them were rescued.

According to the coastal police, the missing fishermen are Sandeep, 32, Ratheesh, 32, and Karthik, 28. All are residents of Nellikkunnu. A search is on for them.

The police said the boat capsized during high tide around 100 meters away from Nellikkunu. High tides are posing a challenge to rescue operations.

Meanwhile, Coast Guard units at Beypore and Mangaluru have been alerted, the police added.


