Kerala

Three fishermen go missing as boat capsizes at Nellikkunnu in Kasaragod

Three fishermen, who ventured into the sea went missing when their boat capsized at Nellikkunnu in Kasaragod around 6 a.m. on Sunday.

There were seven fishermen on board. Four of them were rescued, while the search for the missing workers in continuing.

According to the coastal police, Sandeep, 32, Ratheesh, 32, and Karthik 28, all residents of Nellikkunnu, are the missing fishermen.

The police said that the boat capsized because of high tides about 100 metres from the Nellikkunu. Though a team of SI and two police personnel have set out into the sea, the rescue operations are difficult due to the high tides.

The Coast Guard at Beypore and Mangaluru had been alerted, the police added.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 4, 2021 11:01:09 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/three-fishermen-go-missing-as-boat-capsizes-at-nellikkunnu-in-kasaragod/article35130356.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY