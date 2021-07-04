Three fishermen go missing as boat capsizes at Nellikkunnu in Kasaragod

There were seven on board and four have been rescued.

Three fishermen, who ventured into the sea went missing when their boat capsized at Nellikkunnu in Kasaragod around 6 a.m. on Sunday.

There were seven fishermen on board. Four of them were rescued, while the search for the missing workers in continuing.

According to the coastal police, Sandeep, 32, Ratheesh, 32, and Karthik 28, all residents of Nellikkunnu, are the missing fishermen.

The police said that the boat capsized because of high tides about 100 metres from the Nellikkunu. Though a team of SI and two police personnel have set out into the sea, the rescue operations are difficult due to the high tides.

The Coast Guard at Beypore and Mangaluru had been alerted, the police added.