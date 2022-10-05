Three fatally hit by train in different incidents

The Hindu Bureau Thrissur
October 05, 2022 20:59 IST

Three persons, including a cultural activist, have been fatally hit by train in different incidents in Thrissur. The deceased have been identified as Chandran Warrier, a cultural activist from Irinjalakuda, and two unidentified migrant workers.

Chandran Warrier, 82, who was active in socio-cultural sectors in Irinjalakuda, was hit by a train near Kurumali bridge at Puthukkad on Tuesday, while he was trying to cross the track to go to a relative’s house.

Two migrant workers were killed in an accident near Athani on Tuesday night. The Medical College police are investigating.

