Three fatally hit by train in different incidents

Three persons, including a cultural activist, have been fatally hit by train in different incidents in Thrissur. The deceased have been identified as Chandran Warrier, a cultural activist from Irinjalakuda, and two unidentified migrant workers.

Chandran Warrier, 82, who was active in socio-cultural sectors in Irinjalakuda, was hit by a train near Kurumali bridge at Puthukkad on Tuesday, while he was trying to cross the track to go to a relative’s house.

Two migrant workers were killed in an accident near Athani on Tuesday night. The Medical College police are investigating.