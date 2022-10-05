Kerala

Three fatally hit by train in different incidents

Three persons, including a cultural activist, have been fatally hit by train in different incidents in Thrissur. The deceased have been identified as Chandran Warrier, a cultural activist from Irinjalakuda, and two unidentified migrant workers.

Chandran Warrier, 82, who was active in socio-cultural sectors in Irinjalakuda, was hit by a train near Kurumali bridge at Puthukkad on Tuesday, while he was trying to cross the track to go to a relative’s house.

Two migrant workers were killed in an accident near Athani on Tuesday night. The Medical College police are investigating.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 5, 2022 9:01:15 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/three-fatally-hit-by-train-in-different-incidents/article65972718.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY