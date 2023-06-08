ADVERTISEMENT

Three EVM-VVPAT warehouses opened in Kerala

June 08, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Electoral Officer Sanjay Kaul inaugurating an EVM-VVPAT warehouse in Malappuram on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sanjay Kaul inaugurated three newly constructed warehouses for electronic voting machines (EVMs) and voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) machines on Thursday. The EVM and VVPAT warehouses are in Malappuram, Thiruvananthapuram, and Kannur.

While Mr. Kaul inaugurated the Malappuram warehouse at a function held here, the Kannur and Thiruvananthapuram warehouses were opened through online mode.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Kaul said that the EVM warehouses would play a significant role in making the election process transparent. He said the warehouses would end the challenges being faced by the election officials in keeping the EVMs securely at different places.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Representatives of political parties can examine the EVMs at warehouses with prior permission. “This will enhance the credibility of the electoral process,” he said.

Malappuram District Collector V.R. Premkumar presided over the function. Thiruvananthapuram District Collector Geromic George and Kannur District Collector S. Chandrasekhar attended the function through online mode.

Additional District Magistrate N.M. Meharali and Deputy Collectors K. Lata and A. Radha spoke.

The 1,899-square metre warehouse here was constructed by spending ₹7 crore. It has modern fire safety measures, a lift, a generator and surveillance cameras.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

election

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US