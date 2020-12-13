Three European envoys vouch for green economy

Kochi

13 December 2020 00:01 IST

For sustainable growth and job creation in post-COVID era

Three ambassadors from Europe who converged in Kochi on Saturday on the fifth anniversary of the Paris Agreement on combating climate change say that sustainable growth and job creation are possible in the post-COVID era through a green economy.

In Europe, 30% of the financial packages are for green projects, said European Union Ambassador to India Ugo Astuto.

It is high time countries rose to the threat posed by climate change, since cities worldwide contribute to 75% of the toxic emissions. India too has committed itself to the Paris Agreement, he says, while the three diplomats addressed mediapersons at a ‘stake out’ here on Saturday.

Wins global acclaim

German Ambassador to India Walter J. Lindner says Kerala, especially Kochi, has won global acclaim since the international airport here is the only one in the world powered entirely by solar energy.

The city has also been identified as a hub for green mobility, especially since the Water Metro project is on the anvil.

E-rickshaws and e-buses are set to operate as feeder services to modes of public transport such as the Kochi metro.

A smart card that can be used for different modes of transport is an added attraction.

Already, German bank KfW has extended a ₹1,400-crore loan to rebuild roads in Kerala, says Mr. Linder.

Sets 2050 as deadline

Referring to efforts for a green economy in France, French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain says that his country had set 2050 as the deadline to become carbon neutral, as part of efforts to overcome climate crisis.

“We are cooperating with Kerala on rolling out many e-mobility initiatives, to further the cause of sustainable travel.’’

Every year, French development agencies finance new projects worldwide. The focus is on innovative, eco-friendly, and gender-specific projects, including in Kerala.

There will not be any trade off between growth and sustainability, says Mr. Lenain adding that ‘smart green projects’ in mobility and other areas are set to be one of the biggest engines for economic growth in the coming years.

This is especially so since millions of people are migrating to cities, especially in India.