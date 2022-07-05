Three estate workers killed by falling trees in Idukki

Accidents following heavy rain and winds

Accidents following heavy rain and winds

Three cardamom estate workers were killed in separate incidents of trees falling in the high-range areas of Idukki district on Tuesday.

At Myladumpara, Muthulakshmi, 46, was killed when a huge tree was uprooted following heavy rain and winds. She was a worker at a cardamom plantation. According to the police, other workers rushed her to a hospital at Nedumkandam where she was pronounced dead.

At Thondimala, near Poopara, Lakshmi Pandi, 56, was killed and three others were injured when a huge tree fell on them. They were working on an estate when the tree fell following powerful winds. Though Lakshmi Pandi was rushed to hospital, she succumbed to the injuries. The other injured persons were admitted to a hospital at Kattappana. Their condition was stated to be serious.

At Ponnarkanni under the Nedumkandam police station limits, a migrant worker from Odisha was killed when a big tree branch fell on him. Another person was injured and he was admitted to a private hospital at Kattappana. The deceased was identified as Soma Lakra, said the police. They were workers of a cardamom plantation.

Incidents of huge trees, mostly dried ones, often falling due to heavy winds on cardamom estates have increased in recent times. It is believed that decayed roots in loose soil cause such incidents during rain.