Three elected to RS unopposed
Jebi Mather, A.A. Rahim, P. Santhosh Kumar elected
Jebi Mather of the Congress, A.A. Rahim of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] and P. Santhosh Kumar of the Communist Party of India (CPI) were declared elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Kerala on Thursday.
The three Rajya Sabha seats had fallen vacant with the retirement of A.K. Antony of the Congress, K. Somaprasad of the CPI(M) and M.V. Shreyamskumar of the Loktantrik Janata Dal.
