Three e-scooter showrooms closed down following alleged tampering of motor

April 13, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - KOCHI

Three scooter showrooms in Ernakulam were closed down by the Motor Vehicles department (MVD) after they were found selling scooters after tampering their motors to evade payment of tax, insurance premium, and registration fee, according to the agency.

The e-scooters, which have a maximum speed of 25 kmph, were permitted to have only 250 watt motor. They are exempt from payment of tax. Registration and insurance cover are not mandatory for them as they are not treated as ‘motor vehicles’.

But they were being sold after being installed with 1,000-watt motors, thus illegally increasing their power and speed limit, all the while avoiding payment of vehicle tax, insurance, and registration fee. The State exchequer could have lost approximately ₹100 crore by way of tax and registration fee so far. This is because an average of around 1,000 such e-scooters were being registered every month at the Ernakulam Regional Transport Office (RTO) alone, involving tax evasion to the tune of an estimated ₹50 lakh per month, official sources said.

The showrooms were closed down after it was found that innumerable teenagers and others were zooming around in such scooters, often ending up in accidents.

Transport Commissioner S. Sreejith said it was decided to close down three showrooms in Ernakulam after the sale of such e-scooters became a big dilemma across the State. “That they did not have to be registered with the MVD meant they were not a legal entity as a motor vehicle, and death, if any, of its rider in a mishap could not be treated as an accident. The rationale was that one is unlikely to die when hit by such a scooter having maximum 25 kmph speed. There were also issues in identifying such vehicles in the wake of hit-and-run cases, since they do not legally need registration number,” he added.

“Moreover, there is no way of ascertaining whether they are being operated with tampered motor kits. In this situation, we have sought the help of IIT-Madras to develop a testing apparatus,” he said.

MVD sources said a meeting would be convened in a week to discuss ways to toughen enforcement on such vehicles which are operated in such grey areas and flout rules. There are around 180 e-scooter sellers in India, many of whom assemble them after procuring components from China. Only on inspecting them can one know that they have more than the prescribed power, they added.