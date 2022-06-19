Three drown in Varkala beaches

June 19, 2022 23:32 IST

Three youths drowned in different beaches in Varkala on Sunday evening. Ajay Vignesh (24), a dentist hailing from Ganapathipalayam in Coimbatore, died after getting caught in the waves at the Odayam beach near Edava at around 4.30 p.m. His friend Balasivaraman (23), a mechanical engineer, has been admitted to the Sivagiri Sree Narayana Medical Mission Hospital in Varkala.

According to the Ayiroor police, he is in a critical condition and is on ventilator support. The duo had come to Varkala with three other friends to spend their holidays.

In another incident, Mahin (30) hailing from Alamcode, drowned near the Kappil beach. He had also gone to the beach to have a swim with his friends. Though his friends tried to rescue him, he was swept away by the waves. The body was recovered after an hour and taken to the Varkala Taluk Hospital. Ajeesh (29), a native of Varkala drowned at the Papanasam beach at around 6 p.m. Though life guards brought him ashore and rushed him to the SN Mission Hospital, he died later at the hospital.

