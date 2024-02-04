Three drown in Pampa

February 04, 2024 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

Three members of a family including two teenagers drowned in the Pampa on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Anil Kumar (50) , his daughter Niranjana (17) and nephew Gautham (15), all natives of Uthimoodu near Ranni.

According to the police, the incident happened around 3.40 p.m. when the group ventured into the river near Ranni for a bath. While Gautham was the first to be caught by the undercurrents, Anil Kumar and Niranjana drowned while attempting to save the boy.

The locals, meanwhile, rescued Anil Kumar’s sister Asha from drowning. On an alert, a fire and rescue team rushed to the spot and fished out the dead bodies about one-and-half hours later. The bodies were shifted to the Ranni Taluk hospital.

