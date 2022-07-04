Three doctors booked for death of woman, newborn

Local people and relatives protest in front of Thangam Hospital in Palakkad on Monday blaming doctors’ negligence for the death of a woman and her newborn. | Photo Credit: K.K. Mustafah

July 04, 2022 21:39 IST

Baby dies in childbirth; mother, a day later

Three doctors of Thankam Hospital here were booked by the police on Monday following the death of a woman and her newborn during childbirth. Aiswarya, 25, wife of M. Ranjit from Chittur-Thathamangalam, was admitted to the hospital on June 29. She was taken to the labour room on Saturday night.

On Sunday morning, her relatives were told that the infant had died in childbirth, and the body was reportedly buried without informing the family. The mother too died on Monday. The relatives staged a protest at the hospital and filed a complaint with the police. They blamed the doctors for the death of the woman and her newborn and demanded their arrest.

Youth panel files case

The intervention of senior health and police officials defused the tension. The protestors were dispersed following an assurance of action against those responsible for the deaths. The police booked doctors Ajit, Nila, Priyadarshini in connection with the incident. The Kerala State Youth Commission registered a case and asked the District Police Chief to submit a report within a week.