Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Three districts in Kerala on yellow alert for isolated heavy rainfall on Wednesday

Isolated heavy rainfall forecast till at least Saturday with summer rainfall gaining in strength in the State

Published - May 14, 2024 07:59 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala can expect isolated heavy rainfall till at least Saturday with summer rainfall gaining in strength. The IMD Meteorological Centre here has put several districts on yellow alert till Saturday. Rainfall is likely to be widespread across Kerala on Wednesday. Southern districts Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Pathanamthitta are on yellow alert on Wednesday given the likelihood of isolated heavy rainfall (7-11 cm in 24 hours), as per a Tuesday evening update from the Meteorological Centre.

A thunderstorm warning also has been issued for Kerala till Saturday. Parts of Kerala received heavy rainfall on Tuesday. The IMD had updated the weather alert on Tuesday morning to orange alert for Pathanamthitta and Idukki for isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall. Eight other districts, including Thiruvananthapuram, were on yellow alert.

Deficiency down

With rainfall gaining in strength over the past few days, seasonal rainfall deficiency reported for Kerala has dipped to 47%.

Fishers have ben prohibited from venturing out to sea as squally weather with wind speeds between 40 kmph and 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph are likely along the Kerala coast.

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has warned that the sea will be rough along the coast till 11.30 p.m. on Wednesday due to the effect of high period swell waves with heights reaching 1.2 metres.

