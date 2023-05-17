ADVERTISEMENT

Three digital science parks to open soon in State: Bindu

May 17, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Three digital science parks will open soon in the State, Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu has said.

She was speaking after inaugurating novel facilities at the Kerala State Science and Technology Museum (KSSTM) here on Wednesday.

Dr. Bindu said the parks would come up at Chalakudy, Kottayam, and Parappangadi. The park at Chalakudy would be inaugurated at the earliest.

The Minister inaugurated the updated website of the KSSTM, online ticket booking facility, automobile simulation gallery, a rotating globe, and a virtual reality studio.

Scientific consciousness was imperative for development of society. It was important to uphold scientific thought and modern perspectives, she pointed out.

The State’s biggest asset was knowledge. Children should be able to use scientific knowledge to address problems faced by society. Virtual reality and augmented reality were present in all aspects of life. In this context, creating opportunities for children to know and imbibe the latest developments in science and technology was important for their future and that of society, the Minister said.

The new facilities at the KSSTM would create an interest in science among students. A modern scientific society should be able to nurture children who understand nature and science and imbibe latest technology to gift these to society, she said.

The Minister also presented certificates to students who had completed April batch of creative summer class and science workshop organised by the KSSTM.

V.K. Prasanth, MLA, presided over the function. KSSTM director in-charge Soju S.S. and C-DIT director Jayaraj G. were present.

