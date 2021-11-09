Three dead, one critical as family consumes acid

KOTTAYAM

09 November 2021 17:42 IST

Three persons, including two women, died and one remained in a critical condition after four members of a family at Thalayolaparambu consumed acid in an apparent bid to end their lives late on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Sukumaran, 52, his wife Seena, 48, and their daughter Soorya, 26. The condition of their younger daughter Suvarna, 23, who has been admitted to Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam, remains critical.

The incident came to light on Monday night when Suvarna alerted one of their relatives about the suicide bid. Though rushed to a private hospital at Muttuchira, Seena was declared brought dead. Soorya, whose marriage was scheduled for December, died a few hours later while Sukumaran, who had been shifted to the medical college, died on Tuesday afternoon.

The police suspect that the family could have taken the extreme step due to financial difficulties. Cases for unnatural death have been registered and a probe is on to ascertain the factors that led to the suicides.

(Suicide prevention helpline - 1056)