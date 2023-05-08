ADVERTISEMENT

Three-day workshop on Vanchipattu concludes at Aranmula

May 08, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

Over 400 young men from 52 neighbourhoods (karas) owning a palliyodam take part

The Hindu Bureau

Youngsters who attended the Vachipattu workshop posing in traditional attire in front of the Aranmula Parthasarathy temple on Monday. | Photo Credit: Leju Kamal

A three-day workshop on the distinctive Aranmula style of Vanchipattu, which sought to engage young generations of the region with the centuries-old tradition, drew to a close here on Monday.

Organised by the Palliyoda Seva Sanghom (PSS), an apex body of 52 palliyodams (snakeboats) participating in the annual Aranmula snakeboat regatta, in association with the Pathanamthitta district panchayat, the event witnessed participation by over 400 young men across the region.

Led by certified Vanchipattu masters and organised across three zones, the workshop had participants from all 52 neighbourhoods (karas) that has a palliyodam. The workshop, according to the organisers, initiated the participants into the fundamentals of this tradition, its unique styles of rendition, improvisations and so on.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Marking its conclusion, the participants, dressed identically in white dhoti and ‘melmundu’, assembled in front of the Aranmula Parthasarathy temple here on Monday morning and presented the songs in praise of the main deity. The performance was followed by distribution of certificates and felicitation of Vanchipattu masters.

K.S. Rajan, president of the PSS, inaugurated the valedictory session while Parthasarathy R. Pillai, secretary of the organisation, presided.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US