Three-day physical field survey in Idukki from Dec. 29 to identify residential areas, farmlands near forests

December 20, 2022 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - IDUKKI

Minister says officials of Revenue, Survey, Local Self-government and Forest departments will be part of survey team

The Hindu Bureau

A three-day physical field survey will be held in Idukki district from December 22 to 24 to identify residential areas, buildings and farmlands within 1 km of forest borders.

In a meeting held at the Idukki Collectorate on Monday, Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine said that the officials of the Revenue, Survey, Local Self-government and Forest departments would be part of the survey team.

The Minister said that a meeting would be held at the Collectorate on December 29 to assess the findings of the survey. A joint meeting to review the buffer zone’s satellite survey findings was held on Tuesday and would continue for two more days. Divisional Forest Officers (DFO) or wildlife wardens from the respective areas are presiding over the meeting in which revenue and panchayat officials are taking part.

Decision welcomed

The High Range Samrakshana Samiti (HRSS) welcomed the government’s decision to conduct a field survey in Idukki. HRSS general convener Fr. Sebastian Kochupurakal said that the aim of the physical field survey should be to identify the district’s thickly populated areas and development activities. “There is no need to conduct a field survey to identify the boundary of the buffer zone and we will not welcome that,” said Fr. Kochupurakal.

Protest to continue

The All Kerala Catholic Congress (AKCC), under the Idukki diocese of the Syro Malabar Church, will continue protests against the buffer zone issue. AKCC Idukki diocese president George Koyikkal said that the people in the district wanted a clear physical survey to exclude human-inhabited areas from the buffer zone.

