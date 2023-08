August 14, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A three-day national seminar, ‘Sanskrit and Indian Knowledge Systems’ will be held at the Kerala University Students Centre, PMG, from August 16 to August 18. Gauri Mahulikar, Academic Director, Chinmaya International Foundation, will inaugurate the seminar. Scholars from different parts of the country will present papers at the three-day event. Former Chief Secretary V. P. Joy will be chief guest at the valedictory session.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.